Ryobi 6-tool Combo Kit with multiple drills, saws, more now $259 ($99 off)

- Mar. 11th 2020 4:37 pm ET

$259
0

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 18V ONE+ 6-tool Combo Kit for $259 shipped. You’d typically pay closer to $350 with today’s deal coming in at $16 less than our previous mention. This bundle includes two batteries and an 18V charger, which can be used with each tool provided with today’s deal. On the tool side of things, you’ll receive a cordless miter saw, drill, circular saw, reciprocating saw, and a worklight. Each of these tools can be used within the larger Ryobi 18V ecosystem, as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Leverage your savings today and pick up the DEWALT 45-piece Drill Bit Set for $12. It’s a great way to add top-rated drill bits to your setup without breaking the bank. Best of all? It includes a carrying case to keep things nice and tidy.

For a more affordable approach to your DIY needs, consider going with the BLACK+DECKER 20V Kit for around $80. It includes a drill, hammer, bits, and much more. You won’t be able to handle heavy-duty tasks here, but it’s a solid starter kit for basic jobs.

Ryobi 6-tool Combo Kit features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Cordless 5-Tool Combo Kit with (2) 1.5 Ah Batteries and (1) 18-Volt Dual Chemistry Charger. This kit provides a variety of tools to get all of your projects done. The 1.5 Ah lithium-ion batteries that are included provide over 1.5X runtime compared to their Ni-Cd counterpartes. Best of all, this kit is part of the RYOBI ONE+ World’s Largest 18-Volt Tool System.

