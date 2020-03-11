Verizon Fios internet deals land from $40, bundling Disney+ and a $50 gift card

Verizon is offering three promotional deals for new customers that sign up for its Fios Fiber Home Internet Service. Of the options listed, our top pick is the 400/400Mbps plan for $59.99/month. No contract is required. You’ll also garner 1-year of Disney+ along with a $50 Visa Prepaid Card. With base plans regularly starting at $100 and no set promotional expiration date, now is an excellent time to switch. Continue reading to find more plan options that start from $40. No matter which option you choose, you’re bound to appreciate speedy downloads of UHD media, video games, and more. Terms and conditions can be found after the jump.

More Verizon Fios offers:

200/200Mbps: $40/mo 1-year of Disney+ $50 Visa Prepaid Card

Gigabit: $80/mo 1-year of Disney+ $100 Visa Prepaid Card Router rental included



Oh, and while you’re at it, it may be time to consider upgrading to mesh Wi-Fi. Thankfully we’ve got you covered today with deals from $179. You can also opt for this Tenda 3-Node Mesh Wi-Fi System for a mere $78.

Terms and Condition:

Get Disney+ on us for 12 months: Get 12 months of Disney+ on us from time of enrollment (must enroll with Verizon and activate by no later than 8.31.20); Must be 18 years of age or older. When 12 month promotional period expires, your Disney+ subscription will auto-renew at $6.99 per month, and you will be charged monthly on your Verizon bill unless you cancel with Verizon. If you are a current multi-year or annual Disney+ subscriber, your existing subscription will be paused during the promotional period and will resume through Disney at the end of the 12-month period. Offer eligible for new Fios Home internet plans; one offer per Verizon account. Use of the Disney+ service is subject to the Disney+ and ESPN+ Subscriber Agreement. Visa: Must install & maintain eligible Fios services in good standing for 65 days & register for the card w/in 60 days thereafter, or by no later than 9.1.20, whichever is first. Card mailed w/in 30 days of registration. We reserve the right to chargeback the amount of the Card if eligible service is canceled w/in 180 days. Verizon Visa Prepaid Cards issued by MetaBank®, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. No cash access or recurring payments. Can be used everywhere Visa debit cards are accepted. Card valid for up to 12 months, funds do not expire and may be available after card expiration date; fees may apply. Card terms and conditions apply. Offer ends 4.1.20. Fios: Offers valid thru 4.1.20 for eligible new residential customers. $15/mo router charge applies. $99 setup & taxes & terms may apply. Auto Pay (ACH or bank debit card only) & paper-free billing required. Subj. to credit approval & may require a deposit. Fios avail. in select areas. Wired speeds advertised. Wireless speeds may vary due to device limits, multiple users, network & other factors. See Verizon.com/yourspeed for more info. © 2020 Verizon.

