Get your waffle on for $20 with Bella’s Belgian Flip Maker (Reg. up to $50)

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the stainless steel Bella Pro Series Belgian Flip Waffle Maker for $19.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. This model is currently starting from $35 via third-party Amazon sellers, but usually goes for as much as $50 at Best Buy. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the lowest total we can find. Along with custom browning options, this stainless steel maker can handle four Belgian waffles at a time. Made with nonstick and scratch-resistant copper titanium ceramic coating for easy cleaning, this model also features a rotating design to ensure the waffles are cooked evenly. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

At just $20, there really aren’t very many comparable models out there for less. You could save slightly with the round Oster Belgian Waffle Maker at under $18, but this one doesn’t have the rotating feature. Another alternative to save some cash would be the Dash Mini Maker at just $10. It is significantly smaller, but it can also make paninis, hash browns, and much more.

Speaking of kitchenware deals, we also spotted the Nutri Ninja FreshVac Blender at $60 shipped (Reg. up to $130) and Cuisinart’s modern 12-Cup Coffee Maker at 50% off today. Plus, you’ll find even more in our Home Goods Guide.

Bella Pro Series Belgian Flip Waffle Maker:

Enjoy a fast homemade breakfast with this four-slice Bella Belgian waffle maker. Custom browning options and a rotating design ensure your waffles cook and brown evenly, while the indicator light tells you when food is ready. This durable Bella Belgian waffle maker is made with a nonstick and scratch-resistant copper titanium ceramic coating for easy cleaning and durability.

