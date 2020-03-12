Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Strix 27-inch 1080p Curved Gaming Monitor (XG27VQ) for $249.99 shipped. That’s $80 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. Unlike a large majority of monitors, this ASUS offering not only looks great along the front, but also the back thanks to an RGB ring and geometric shapes molded throughout. It’s curved, has a 1080p resolution, and a fast 144Hz refresh rate. When it comes to connectivity, owners will find DisplayPort, HDMI and DVI along the back. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Uplift your new display with this VIVO monitor mount for $35. It accommodates screen sizes ranging from 13 to 27-inches in size. Instead of mounting on a wall, this unit clamps onto a desk. This is the style I adopted for my setup over a year ago and to this day I remain quite happy with it.

Like it or not, fingerprints, dust, and other debris have a funny way of accumulating on displays. Thankfully you can quickly eliminate those with a 42-pack of Endust Screen Wipes $5. Each of these are ready to remove “all dirt, dust, and fingerprints from electronic surfaces.”

Today’s lead deal is far from the only monitor we’ve seen on sale over the last few days. Just yesterday we found some ASUS and Acer monitors priced from $150 at Amazon. On Tuesday we spotted 4K, curved QHD, and 1080p monitors for as little as $170.

ASUS Curved Gaming Monitor features:

144Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync technology

Exclusive GamePlus and GameVisual now with new MOBA mode for color enhancements for more focused gameplay

Enhanced customization featuring ASUS Aura RGB lighting on the back and LED lighting projection in the base

Marathon ready with swivel, tilt and height adjustability and VESA mount so you can always find your ideal viewing position

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!