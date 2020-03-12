Play COD Warzone and more on ASUS’ TUF gaming laptop, now $1,000 (Reg. $1,250)

- Mar. 12th 2020 6:52 pm ET

$1,250 $1,000
Newegg is offering the ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop with 2.3GHz Ryzen 7/16GB/512GB for $999.99 shipped. For comparison, XOTIC PC sells this laptop for around $1,250 right now and a similar model goes for $1,100 at Amazon. This is among the best pricing that we’ve seen all-time. Offering a RTX 2060 graphics card and AMD’s quad-core Ryzen 7 processor, this laptop is made to game. However, it’ll also edit videos and photos fantastically as well. The 144Hz display is perfect for fast-paced FPS games like Overwatch, Warzone, or Apex Legends. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you already have a gaming computer but are in need of a graphics card update, we’ve got you covered. We recently spotted an RTX 2060 GPU on sale for $300, which is among the lowest pricing that we’ve tracked for NVIDIA’s entry-level ray-tracing graphics cards.

Also, be sure to check out the Razer DeathAdder V2. It’s a fantastic gaming mouse that Razer just launched and you can pick it up today for $70 at Amazon, which makes it a great way to further upgrade your gaming setup.

ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop features:

  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6 GB GDDR6 (Base: 1110MHz, Boost: 1335MHz, TDP: 80W)
  • Quad-core AMD Ryzen 7 R7-3750H Processor
  • 144 Hz 3 ms 15.6″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS-Type display
  • 512 GB NVMe SSD, 16 GB DDR4 RAM, Windows 10 Home
  • Gigabit Wave 2 Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac)
  • Durable MIL-STD-810 military standard construction gaming laptop
  • Dual fans with anti-dust technology, RGB Backlit keyboard rated for 20-million keystroke durability

