Banana Republic’s Friends & Family Event takes 40% off regular-priced items

- Mar. 12th 2020 10:05 am ET

Feature
0

The Banana Republic Friends and Family Event takes 40% off all regular priced items with code BRSPRING at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Now is the perfect time to update your wardrobe for spring. The Camden Non-Iron Dress Shirt for men is a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $80, however during the sale you can find it for $48. This shirt is great for work events paired with slacks, jeans during weekend outings, or shorts on warm weather days. It’s a great versatile shirt that will become a go-to in your wardrobe. Best of all, its non-iron design will give you a polished look throughout the day. Find the rest of our top picks from Banana Republic below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Banana Republic

Banana Republic

About the Author