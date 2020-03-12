Banana Republic’s Friends & Family Event takes 40% off regular-priced items

The Banana Republic Friends and Family Event takes 40% off all regular priced items with code BRSPRING at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Now is the perfect time to update your wardrobe for spring. The Camden Non-Iron Dress Shirt for men is a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $80, however during the sale you can find it for $48. This shirt is great for work events paired with slacks, jeans during weekend outings, or shorts on warm weather days. It’s a great versatile shirt that will become a go-to in your wardrobe. Best of all, its non-iron design will give you a polished look throughout the day. Find the rest of our top picks from Banana Republic below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Camden Non-Iron Dress Shirt $48 (Orig. $80)
- Cozy Side-Stripe Joggers $48 (Orig. $80)
- Silk Henley Sweater $48 (Orig. $80)
- Slim Rapid Movement Denim $77 (Orig. $129)
- Silk Linen Crew-Neck Sweater $48 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Long and Lean-Fit Linen-Cotton Blazer $107 (Orig. $179)
- Utility Jumpsuit $89 (Orig. $149)
- Cargo Jogger Knit Pants $42 (Orig. $70)
- Ribbed Off the Shoulder Dress $59 (Orig. $99)
- Curvy Mid-Rise Jeans $59 (Orig. $99)
- …and even more deals…
