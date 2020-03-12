Amazon is currently offering the Bandai Hobby Star Wars 1/12 Boba Fett Model Kit for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually selling for $30, today’s offer saves you 20%, comes within $1 of the all-time low, and is matching the second-best price we’ve tracked to date. This 1/12 scale model kit allows you to assemble one of the most famous bounty hunters from a galaxy far, far way, Boba Fett. Once completed, the model stands over 6-inches tall and comes complete with extra accessories like a blaster, as well as a display stand. No tools or paint are required to complete the build. But take it from a veteran model maker, a pair of sprue cutters will certainly come in handy. With 420 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.7/5 star rating.

Looking for another way to assemble a piece of a galaxy far, far away? There are plenty of alternatives to choose from at Amazon that have more affordable price tags. For Imperial sympathizers, the 1/72 Tie Fighter at $23. On the other hand, a 1/12 R2-D2 can be assembled for $22.

Speaking of Boba Fett, LEGO just announced that it would be releasing a new kit starring the fan-favorite character. Earlier in the week we got a first look at the upcoming Empire Strikes Back 40th anniversary kits, which assembles a brick-built stormtrooper or BobaFett helmet. Learn all about the creations right here.

Bandai 1/12 Boba Fett Model Kit features:

The most famous bounty hunter in the galaxy is now a 1/12 scale model kit from band a I! It features the same detail and articulation that you’ve come to expect from the line, and comes with a full array of accessories including interchangeable hand parts and a dedicated display base! look for origin of shipment: only items shipped from within North America are being sold by authorized U.S. Retailers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

