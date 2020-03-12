Thursday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Dick’s Sporting Goods, Under Armour, Banana Republic, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Dick’s Sporting Goods 1-Day Flash Sale takes up to 50% off Nike, North Face, more
- Under Armour takes extra 25% off outlet items of $75 or more: Shoes, jackets, more
- Fruit of the Loom 5-pack of t-shirts just $11 Prime shipped at Amazon
- Foot Locker cuts 20% off orders of $50: Nike, adidas, New Balance, more
- Columbia offers the Ascender Water-Resistant Jacket for $50 (Reg. $125)
Casual and Formalwear |
- Banana Republic’s Friends & Family Event takes 40% off regular-priced items
- Cole Haan takes up to 60% off new markdowns for spring: Boots, sneakers, more
- Old Navy’s Thank You Event takes 30% off your entire purchase with deals from $5
- GAP takes 60% off all tees, 50% off pants, and 40% off all dresses
- Express takes 40% off everything sitewide during its Pre-Spring Sale
Home Goods and more |
- iRobot’s Alexa-enabled Roomba 890 handles your chores at $300 (Save $200)
- Capresso’s stainless steel 10-Cup Coffee Maker is up to 40% off today at $60
- Brita 10-cup Pitcher + Longlast 6-month filter now starting at $27 (Reg. $35)
- Cuisinart’s steel 12-piece Cookware Set sees $100+ price drop for today only
- Gourmia 4.5-Qt. Digital Air Fryer with 1-touch meal settings: $60 (Reg. $99+)
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel