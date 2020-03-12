Cole Haan takes up to 60% off new markdowns for spring: Boots, sneakers, more

- Mar. 12th 2020 11:01 am ET

For a limited time only, Cole Haan takes up to 60% off new markdowns for spring. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. The GrandMotion Woven Sneaker is a standout from this sale and it’s marked down to $130, which is $50 off the original rate. This sneaker is sporty and stylish for everyday wear. It will also look nice with jeans or khakis alike. These shoes are rated 4.7/5 stars with over 140 reviews. Find the rest of our top picks from Cole Haan below.

Our top picks for men include:

The Cloudfeel Espadrille is on sale for $50, which is 50% off the original rate. These shoes will become a staple in your wardrobe and looks nice with jeans, dresses, leggings, and more. Its cushioned insole promotes comfort throughout the day, as well.

Our top picks for women include:

