Cuisinart’s steel 12-piece Cookware Set sees $100+ price drop for today only

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering stainless steel Cuisinart 12-Piece Cookware Set (P87-12) for $79.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly as much as $300 at Best Buy, this set more realistically is available in the $180 range via Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. This 12-piece, oven-safe set comes with all the pans, pots, and lids most home cooks will need (specifics below) with ergonomic handles and an impact-bonded aluminum base. It also ships with some handy utensils like a slotted turner, solid spoon, slotted spoon, and nylon tongs. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

You can save significantly by opting for the AmazonBasics 8-Piece Non-Stick Kitchen Cookware Set at $41.50 instead. That’s nearly half the price of today’s lead deal, but just note this is a smaller set that does not include the utensils and should really only be hand-washed.

Speaking of household deals, iRobot’s Alexa-enabled Roomba 890 is $200 off, Cuisinart’s Cast Iron Casserole is down at $55 (Reg. $80+), and Capresso’s stainless steel 10-Cup Coffee Maker is up to 40% off today. You’ll find even more right here.

Cuisinart 12-Piece Cookware Set:

Equip your kitchen with this Cuisinart stainless steel set. Comprising 12 pieces, including a variety of saucepans, pots and fry pans, all with ergonomic handles and some with lids, this set is completed with kitchen tools used for frying, draining and turning. This Cuisinart stainless steel set is dishwasher-safe for quick cleanup once the cooking is done. Includes a 2-quart saucepan with a cover, 3-quart sauté pan with a cover, 5-quart stockpot with a cover, 8″ nonstick skillet, 10″ skillet, slotted turner, solid spoon, slotted spoon and nylon tongs.

