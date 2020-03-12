Foot Locker cuts 20% off orders of $50: Nike, adidas, New Balance, more

- Mar. 12th 2020 4:40 pm ET

0

Foot Locker offers 20% off orders of $50 or more with code GET20 at checkout. Find great deals on Nike, adidas, ASICS, New Balance, and more. FLX members (free to sign up) receive free delivery. The Nike Club Joggers are on sale for $44, which is down from its original rate of $55. These joggers are trendy and available in several color options. This style is great for workouts and it features sweat-wicking material for added comfort. Another great option is the Nike Tech Fleece Joggers and are also on sale for $88 and originally priced at $110. Find the rest of our top picks from Foot Locker below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Foot Locker

Foot Locker

About the Author