Foot Locker cuts 20% off orders of $50: Nike, adidas, New Balance, more

Foot Locker offers 20% off orders of $50 or more with code GET20 at checkout. Find great deals on Nike, adidas, ASICS, New Balance, and more. FLX members (free to sign up) receive free delivery. The Nike Club Joggers are on sale for $44, which is down from its original rate of $55. These joggers are trendy and available in several color options. This style is great for workouts and it features sweat-wicking material for added comfort. Another great option is the Nike Tech Fleece Joggers and are also on sale for $88 and originally priced at $110. Find the rest of our top picks from Foot Locker below.
Our top picks for men include:
- adidas Hardcourt Low Sneaker $60 (Orig. $75)
- Nike Air Max 270 Sneaker $120 (Orig. $150)
- Nike Tech Fleece Joggers $88 (Orig. $110)
- Nike Club Joggers $44 (Orig. $55)
- Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35 $84 (Orig. $150)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Nike Epic React Flyknit 2 $104 (Orig. $150)
- ASICS Gel-Quantum Infinity $88 (Orig. $180)
- adidas Originals NMD R1 $96 (Orig. $130)
- Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35 $80 (Orig. $100)
- Nike Free RN 5.0 $60 (Orig. $100)
- …and even more deals…
