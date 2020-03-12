Fruit of the Loom 5-pack of t-shirts just $11 Prime shipped at Amazon

- Mar. 12th 2020 1:00 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Fruit of the Loom Men’s Stay Tucked Crew 5-Pack of T-Shirts for $11.05 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $16, that’s an Amazon all-time low. These shirts are great for everyday wear and perfect for layering. They’re available in two color options and have a tag-free label for added comfort. Plus, the fabric wicks away moisture, which is great for the upcoming spring and summer weather. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 8,000 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find the even more deals today.

Another great deal is the Hanes Men’s Comfortblend 6-Pack Low Cut Socks that are priced at $10.29. These socks are also great for everyday wear and have a cushioned base for added comfort. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Amazon customers.

Fruit of the Loom T-Shirts feature:

  • Fruit of the Loom white crews are the perfect addition to your drawer.
  • These undershirts were designed to eliminate ride-up and stay tucked so you can go about your busy day with confidence.
  • Our undershirts are designed with a unique soft cotton fabric that maintains comfort and softness wash after wash.
  • The layflat collar will keep its shape and you will love the tag-free design.
  • These are designed to wick moisture away, so you can stay cool and dry.

