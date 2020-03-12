Level up your Mac’s audio with the Logitech MX Sound 2.0 Speakers: $84 (30% off)

Amazon is offering the Logitech MX Sound 2.0 Multi Device Stereo Speakers for $83.91 shipped. That’s up to $37 off the typical rate there and while not the steepest discount we’ve seen, it’s the second-best Amazon deal we’ve tracked in 2020. If you’ve been on the hunt for a way to level up your computer’s audio, today’s Amazon offer is certainly worth some attention. You’ll find a unique and modern design with high-end drivers that offer 24-watts of peak power. Bluetooth connectivity means that your smartphone and tablet will be able to get in on the fun too. Rated 4/5 stars. Check out our review to learn more.

If you’d prefer a metallic look, take a peek at these Amazon PC Speakers for $18. Do bear in mind that these won’t deliver quite the same level of audio quality and require a USB connection.

Further refresh your PC setup with these Logitech’s keyboards and mice we found from $23. There you’ll find a highly-affordable combo alongside 25% discounts on the company’s high-end MX Master 3 mouse and MX Keys keyboard.

Logitech MX Sound 2.0 features:

Easy switch technology lets you seamlessly switch between audio sources just pause the audio on one and press play on the other

Adjust the volume and pair bluetooth devices with a light touch to the motion activated, back lit controls on the speaker front

Elegantly crafted speakers include silver accent rings, motion activated back lit controls and high end fabric covers

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!