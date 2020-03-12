Level up your Mac’s audio with the Logitech MX Sound 2.0 Speakers: $84 (30% off)

Amazon is offering the Logitech MX Sound 2.0 Multi Device Stereo Speakers for $83.91 shipped. That’s up to $37 off the typical rate there and while not the steepest discount we’ve seen, it’s the second-best Amazon deal we’ve tracked in 2020. If you’ve been on the hunt for a way to level up your computer’s audio, today’s Amazon offer is certainly worth some attention. You’ll find a unique and modern design with high-end drivers that offer 24-watts of peak power. Bluetooth connectivity means that your smartphone and tablet will be able to get in on the fun too. Rated 4/5 stars. Check out our review to learn more.

If you’d prefer a metallic look, take a peek at these Amazon PC Speakers for $18. Do bear in mind that these won’t deliver quite the same level of audio quality and require a USB connection.

Further refresh your PC setup with these Logitech’s keyboards and mice we found from $23. There you’ll find a highly-affordable combo alongside 25% discounts on the company’s high-end MX Master 3 mouse and MX Keys keyboard.

Logitech MX Sound 2.0 features:

  • Easy switch technology lets you seamlessly switch between audio sources just pause the audio on one and press play on the other
  • Adjust the volume and pair bluetooth devices with a light touch to the motion activated, back lit controls on the speaker front
  • Elegantly crafted speakers include silver accent rings, motion activated back lit controls and high end fabric covers

