Add this 16-foot smart RGB LED light strip to your home for just $14.50

- Mar. 12th 2020 4:57 pm ET

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Minger 16.4-foot RGB LED Smart Light Strip for $14.29 Prime shipped when you use the code GF9SDHMS at checkout. This is down from its $22 going rate and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. Offering smartphone control, this RGB LED strip is a great addition to any smart home. It has 16 million potential color combinations to choose from and offers over 16-feet of coverage. Plus, this strip is waterproof so you can use it inside or out (just be sure to keep the power supply safe from moisture.) Rated 4.3/5 stars.

With your savings, pick up this bag of 100 mounting brackets. It includes 100 brackets and 100 screws so you can easily mount your light strip anywhere you please. I used this $7.50 kit to install under-cabinet lighting in my parent’s kitchen and they absolutely love it.

This USB-powered LED strip is perfect for giving your TV some backlighting. While it’s not RGB, and there’s no smartphone control, it is just $6 Prime shipped, making it great for those on a tighter budget.

Minger RGB LED Strip features:

  • Pick from 16 million bright colors of the led light strip to instantly change the look and ambiance of your room
  • With a built-in high sensitivity mic, Minger led strip lights can listen and dance to surrounding music
  • Take complete control of your color changing room lights via Govee Home app, turn on/off, make colors changing and adjust brightness with ease

