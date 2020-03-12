Protect your Nintendo Switch and more with this affordable $10 case

- Mar. 12th 2020 8:05 am ET

$10
Orzly Store via Amazon offers its Nintendo Switch Protective Carrying Case black for $10.19 Prime shipped. That’s down from the original $25 price tag and regular $15 going rate. Today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked since November. If you plan on taking your Nintendo Switch on-the-go, it’s crucial that you have a dependable case to keep things safe. This option from Orzly offers enough room for your console, two Joy-Con, cables, and eight games. A hardshell case ensures that your gear is protected without adding too much bulk along the way. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Leverage your savings today and up the organization with a 4-pack of Nite Ize Gear Ties for $4. These nifty ties can be used to keep cables in order, secure accessories of all kinds, and more. I’ve been using these for years, and can confirm, they are well worth the money. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re just getting started with Nintendo Switch, be sure to check out our roundup of the best accessories for your new console. Our guide details five essential add-ons for Nintendo’s mobile gaming system, starting at under $20.

Orzly Nintendo Switch Case features:

  • Designed to make your new Nintendo Switch Console even more portable & travel friendly
  • Fits the Nintendo Switch tablet with both its Joy-Con controllers attached to it, and the upper section features a separate inner pocket which can fit extra JoyCons, Cables, Games, and other smaller but essential accessories. (Please note this cannot accommodate larger items like the dock or pro-controllers)
  • Hard EVA shell keeps your device protected while the soft inner material keeps your device free from scratches

