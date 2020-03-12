Pioneer’s 5.2-Ch. AV Receiver upgrades your home theater for $200 ($79 off)

Today only, Woot is offering the Pioneer VSX-534 5.2-Channel Smart AV Receiver for $199.99 Prime shipped. Those without a Prime membership will have a $6 fee added on. Usually fetching $279, like you’ll find at Amazon and B&H right now, today’s offer is good for a $79 discount, beats the previous price cut by $29, and is the best we’ve seen in years. For audio enthusiasts, Dolby Atmos surround sound is surely the highlight of Pioneer’s receiver. Bluetooth support allows you to beam audio from a smartphone and other devices to your home theater setup with ease. On the wired connectivity front, there are also four HDMI inputs, allowing you to hook up game consoles, streaming media players, and more. Rated 4/5 stars.

Put your savings to good use from the sale and bring home the Polk Audio T15 Bookshelf Speakers for $69 at Amazon. This speaker pair is a budget-friendly way to help kickstart your surround sound setup without emptying your wallet. Both support Dolby and DTS Surround audio, ensuring you’re ready to enjoy many of the perks of the featured receiver. Oh, and don’t forget the speaker wire to complete your setup.

Speaking of Dolby Atmos, we’re still seeing VIZIO’s 5.1.2-Channel Sound System on sale for $330. That’s $170 off the going rate and the best we’ve seen to date. Or for a more affordable audio upgrade, JBL’s $150 5.1-Channel System is $100 off.

Pioneer 5.2-Channel Smart AV Receiver features:

Dolby Atmos surround sound technology dispenses with channel-based coding in favor of more advanced object-based coding, giving the sound designer the ability to precisely place sounds anywhere in the 3-dimensional space. The VSX-534 features the ability to connect a 3.1-channel surround sound speaker system and two additional overhead speakers, or two additional Dolby Atmos-certified up-firing speakers.

