SanDisk Ultra 128GB SDXC Card offers 130MB/s speeds for $25

- Mar. 12th 2020 8:48 am ET

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the SanDisk Ultra Plus 128GB SDXC Card for $24.99 shipped. You’ll also find this deal over at Best Buy direct. As a comparison, this card originally sold for $40 but has more recently been listed at $35. Today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked in 2020. Notable features here include transfer speeds up to 130MB/s, which makes it a suitable companion for content of all kinds, including 4K video and other high-resolution content. Ideal for easily adding expansive storage to your camera or other compatible devices. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

Save roughly 50% and go the microSD card route with SanDisk’s 64GB option at $12. It ships with an adapter, so you can still use it in partnership with SD card-only devices. You’ll get up to 100MB/s transfer speeds and all the same weatherproofing for secure storage. This is an Amazon favorite, with over 182,000 reviewers leaving a solid 4.7/5 star rating.

Put your savings to good use and pick up Anker’s USB-C 2-in-1 card reader. It’s a must-have for the latest Macs, most of which lack integrated slots for microSD and SD cards.

SanDisk Ultra 128GB SDXC Card features:

Simplify data storage with this SanDisk 128GB SD Ultra PLUS memory card. With transfer speeds of up to 130MB per second, this card lets you quickly copy photos, movies and other files from devices. This SanDisk 128GB SD Ultra PLUS memory card features durable construction for withstanding shocks, high temperatures and other damage.

