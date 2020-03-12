Clean up this spring with Sun Joe’s High-Power Electric Pressure Washer for $220

- Mar. 12th 2020 9:52 am ET

0

Amazon offers the Sun Joe 1.3-GPM Electric High-Performance Power Washer for $219.99 shipped. You’ll also find this deal at Walmart. Sun Joe originally listed this model at $299 but retailers like Amazon have been charging $270 lately before dropping to today’s all-time low. Warm weather is just around the corner, making it a great time to start thinking about shoring up your outdoor spaces. An electric pressure washer like this model from Sun Joe is sure to fit the bill, offering up to 3000PSI and 1.3-GPM. Thanks to a 14.5-Amp motor, you won’t have to worry about any gas or oil, with this pressure washer ready to rock right out of the box. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Not ready for a full-on electric pressure washer? Consider picking up a garden hose attachment instead. This model for $17 offers various cleaning tips and is an easy way to spruce up your space without spending too much cash. Includes a hand wash tool for tough to reach spaces. The various tips ensure that you have enough power for basic jobs around your property.

Swing by our daily Green Deals roundup for even more price drops on anything geared towards environmental consciousness.

Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer features:

  • POWERFUL MOTOR: 14. 5-Amp/2, 000 W induction motor generates up to 3, 000 PSI/1. 3 GPM for maximum cleaning power
  • DETERGENT TANK: 1 gallon onboard detergent tank to tackle even the toughest caked on grime
  • TSS (Total Stop System): Automatically shuts off pump when trigger is not engaged to save energy and prolong pump life
  • QUICK CONNECT SPRAY TIPS: 5 Quick connect nozzles (0º, 15º, 25º, 40º and soap) tackle different cleaning projects
  • PRESSURE: Max rating per CSA test standards. Maximum internal pressure is 3000 PSI. Under typical load, working pressure is 2300 PSI.

