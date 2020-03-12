Under Armour takes extra 25% off outlet items of $75 or more: Shoes, jackets, more

Under Armour is offering an extra 25% off outlet items of $75 or more with code LUCKY25 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $60 or more. The ColdGear Reactor Exert Jacket is on sale for $60, which is down from its original rate of $125. This jacket features breathable material to help keep you comfortable and it’s also lightweight. This is a perfect style to wear during golf outings and it’s infused with stretch for added mobility. It features large zippered pockets to store essentials and you can choose from three versatile color options. Score even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop our Fashion Guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Iso Down Vest is on sale for $102 and originally was priced at $180. This vest is great for layering during spring outings and can be easily stowed away with its packable material. I also love its flattering all black sleek material that’s fashionable.

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!