Be prepared for anything with this crank LED light at just $7 (Reg. $10)

- Mar. 12th 2020 5:40 pm ET

Walmart is offering the Crank Dynamo LED Lantern with Built-in Compass for $6.99 with free in-store pickup. For comparison, it regularly goes for around $10 at Amazon and this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. This lantern supports up to 180-lumens of output from 12 LEDs and offers adjustable settings so you can easily make it the perfect brightness. Whether you’re wanting a backup light for camping or in case the power goes out, no batteries are required here, as you’ll just need to crank it up for power. Plus, there’s a built-in compass here that makes sure you can easily find your way should you get lost. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Instead of picking up a lantern, why not grab a portable fire starter so you can ensure you’ll always be warm when out camping? You can get one for just $5 Prime shipped at Amazon, so why not give it a look?

However, if you’d rather get light without having to crank up a lantern, then we have you covered. This LED flashlight is yours for under $4 Prime shipped, though you’ll need to use batteries to power it.

Crank Dynamo LED Lantern features:

  • The lantern features a state-of-the-art dynamo crank system to supply power to the light
  • This lantern can easily adjust brightness modes; with high, medium, and low settings, providing the ultimate in convenience and flexibility
  • This water-resistant lantern features a carrying handle and hanging hook so you can hang it from a tent, carry it with you, or stand it on a flat surface

