Xbox One X bundles starting from $260 today: Star Wars, NBA 2K19, and more

B&H is now offering the Microsoft Xbox One X console with a copy of Sea of Thieves for $259.99 shipped. The sale price appears in the cart. Regularly as much as $500, not including the $30+ value of the the add-on game, this console is currently on sale for $299 direct from Microsoft with today’s deal being the lowest total we can find. It includes everything you need to get going including an Xbox gamepad, HDMI cable, and more. While Xbox Series X is on the horizon, the chances of it dropping anywhere near $260 within the next year or so is quite small at this point. So whether it’s for upgrading from Xbox One S or just for the guest room, today’s deal is certainly worth the 4K/HDR compatibility and a closer look. More details and Xbox bundle deals below.

While E3 2020 has now been officially canceled due to Coronavirus, Microsoft has already ensured gamers a big-time digital showcase is on the way this summer with plans on Xbox Series X going ahead at full steam.

Xbox One X Console:

Experience a true 4K and HDR gaming experience with the Microsoft Xbox One X Gaming Console. With 6 Teraflops of graphical power and 12GB of GDDR5 VRAM, the Xbox One X can play games with native 4K resolution running at up to 60 frames per second (fps). It also supports AMD FreeSync, when paired with a compatible monitor, which reduces screen tearing. The Xbox One X also supports HDR10 for a higher contrast ratio.

