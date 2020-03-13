A new low drops the YI 1080p Home Security Camera to $21.50 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the YI 1080p Home Security Camera for $21.49 Prime shipped. Down from a regular rate near $50, this marks a new all-time low and saves you over 50%. Offering 1080p recording, this security camera stores its videos both locally on a microSD card and in the cloud, should you subscribe to YI’s service. YI also offers an optional 24/7 emergency response service for just $5 per month, should you want a service like that. The night vision ensures that you’ll never be without video, day or night. Rated 4.1/5 stars from thousands.

With your immense savings here, we’d recommend grabbing a 32GB microSD card. You can get Samsung’s highly-rated model for just $7.50 Prime shipped at Amazon. Don’t worry about the low storage here, as the camera will automatically overwrite the oldest footage whenever it needs to.

YI 1080p Home Security Camera features:

YI’s motion alerts and live video feeds are now equipped with the option to instantly involve Noon light’s Certified Emergency Dispatchers

F/2. 0 aperture, 112 wide-angle lens, 1080P/15Fps to capture moments with clear picture

8 individual 940Nm infrared LED’s, which automatically turns on infrared (IR) in low light conditions

Baby crying detection and motion detection features use state-of-the-art technology to detect and send notifications to your phone

