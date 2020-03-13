Alienware’s $45 Advanced Gaming Keyboard rocks ambient RGB lighting (Save $20)

Microsoft’s official eBay storefront currently offers the Alienware Advanced AW568 Wired Gaming Mechanical Keyboard for $44.99 shipped. Typically selling for $65, today’s deal is good for an over 30% discount and matches our previous mention from back in January for the all-time low. Alienware’s AW568 keyboard brings 103 backlit keys, five programmable macro buttons, and Cherry Brown switches to your gaming setup. Plus, Alienware adds some extra flair into the mix with ambient RGB lighting built into the case that will surely give your setup the desired battlestation vibes. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for additional deals.

We also spotted that CORSAIR Outlet via Amazon is offering its K95 RGB Platinum Mechanical Gaming Keyboard at $84.99 shipped in Amazon Renewed condition. Originally $199, you’d expect to pay around $150 these days for this keyboard in new condition and this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering six programmable macro keys, this keyboard is perfect for gamers and streamers alike. Plus, the Cherry MX Brown switches provide a quiet, yet tactile feedback that gamers love. Rated 4.3/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty.

Rest your new gaming keyboard on this extended gaming pad and put some of your savings to use from today’s sale. It’ll run you $14 at Amazon right now, providing your setup with enough room for the keyboard as well as a mouse.

For even more ways to grow your battlestation, be sure to swing by our PC gaming guide. There you’ll find a $350 discount on Alienware’s Curved 34-inch 1440p Gaming Monitor alongside some gear to kickstart your custom PC build, and more.

Alienware Advanced Gaming Keyboard features:

Conquer enemies efficiently with this Dell Alienware keyboard. It has three adjustable leg options to ensure comfortable keystrokes, and the multimedia buttons let you adjust device volume to customize gaming experiences. This Dell Alienware keyboard has ambient RGB lighting with 16.8 million color choices for playing games in dark environments.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!