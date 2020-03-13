Amazon Music HD offers high-res streaming FREE for 90-days

Amazon introduced its Music HD high-resolution streaming service at the start of the year, offering a premium alternative to its existing entertainment options. Now, you can grab a 90-day FREE trial valued at $45. Typically $15 per month, this is proving to be a rare chance to check out Amazon’s new high-end music service. Amazon Music HD offers millions of songs with the “highest-quality” lossless audio. So what exactly does that deliver? Songs with bitrates up to 2730kbps, which Amazon claims is up to 10x the quality of competing services in Apple Music and Spotify. This includes many songs being delivered at up to 24-bits and 192kHz. Learn more on this landing page or check out the full terms and conditions down below.

On the subject of discounted media, we have a nice deal today on the STARZ streaming service, which delivers a 6-month subscription for $20. We also have a great sale on 4K films over at Apple this weekend from $5, with many titles discounted by over 50% and at all-time lows.

Terms and conditions:

This 90-day free trial offer applies only to the Amazon Music Unlimited HD Plans and is a limited time offer available only to new subscribers to Amazon Music Unlimited. After the promotional trial, your subscription to Amazon Music HD will automatically continue at the monthly price of $14.99 ($12.99 for Prime members) plus applicable tax (if you selected the Amazon Music HD Individual Plan) or $19.99 plus applicable tax (if you selected the Amazon Music HD Family Plan) until you cancel. This offer cannot be combined with any other offer. Digital content and services may only be available to customers located in the U.S. and are subject to the terms and conditions of Amazon Digital Services LLC. Offer limited to one per customer and account. Amazon reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time. Offer is non-transferable and may not be resold. If you violate any of these terms, the offer will be invalid.

