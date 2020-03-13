Amazon Music HD offers high-res streaming FREE for 90-days

Amazon introduced its Music HD high-resolution streaming service at the start of the year, offering a premium alternative to its existing entertainment options. Now, you can grab a 90-day FREE trial valued at $45. Typically $15 per month, this is proving to be a rare chance to check out Amazon’s new high-end music service. Amazon Music HD offers millions of songs with the “highest-quality” lossless audio. So what exactly does that deliver? Songs with bitrates up to 2730kbps, which Amazon claims is up to 10x the quality of competing services in Apple Music and Spotify. This includes many songs being delivered at up to 24-bits and 192kHz. Learn more on this landing page or check out the full terms and conditions down below.
On the subject of discounted media, we have a nice deal today on the STARZ streaming service, which delivers a 6-month subscription for $20. We also have a great sale on 4K films over at Apple this weekend from $5, with many titles discounted by over 50% and at all-time lows.
