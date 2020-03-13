Stow Nintendo Switch in an Amazon Vault Case for $14 (Save 30%)

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics Vault Case for Nintendo Switch for $14.15 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s about 30% off the typical rate there and is the best Amazon offer we’ve tracked in well over a year. With a heavy-duty hard-shell design, room for a Switch, attached Joy-Con controllers, and eight game cartridges, this case holds up to having a stellar name. It comes in red or black colorways, both of which are currently on sale. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Stay on a roll when using today’s savings to nab a 2-pack of JETech Screen Protectors for $6. Despite having a low price, each of these is comprised of 0.33mm premium tempered glass and are precision-cut to fit a standard Nintendo Switch.

On the hunt for your next game? If so, you won’t want to miss out the big-time eShop deals we’ve spotted from $1. Some of the titles included are Rayman, Jeopardy!, Mario, Starlink, and many others.

AmazonBasics Vault Case features:

Heavy-duty hard-shell case designed to protect your Nintendo Switch

Neatly stores 1 Switch with Joy-con controllers and 8 Switch game cartridges

Ideal for carrying, organizing, and protecting your Switch

Dual-layered material with molded outer shell for a sleek profile and optimal strength

