Express Denim Days Sale takes 40% off all jeans for men and women

- Mar. 13th 2020 1:07 pm ET

0

Express Denim Days Sale takes 40% off all jeans for men and women. Prices are as marked. Plus, free shipping with any jean purchase. For men, the Athletic Slim Medium Wash Stretch Jeans are a must-have from this sale. They’re currently marked down to $53 and originally were priced at $88. This style is a great alternative to a skinny jean and it has a nice hem that can be rolled for a fashionable look. The medium wash makes them really easy to dress up or down and it has a leather logo on the back pocket that adds a pop of style. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Perfect Sash Tie Ankle Leggings are very trendy and on sale for $53. To compare, these pants were originally priced at $88. The tie sash adds a flattering touch as well as the high-waist elongates your legs.

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Express

Express

About the Author