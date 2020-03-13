Express Denim Days Sale takes 40% off all jeans for men and women. Prices are as marked. Plus, free shipping with any jean purchase. For men, the Athletic Slim Medium Wash Stretch Jeans are a must-have from this sale. They’re currently marked down to $53 and originally were priced at $88. This style is a great alternative to a skinny jean and it has a nice hem that can be rolled for a fashionable look. The medium wash makes them really easy to dress up or down and it has a leather logo on the back pocket that adds a pop of style. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Perfect Sash Tie Ankle Leggings are very trendy and on sale for $53. To compare, these pants were originally priced at $88. The tie sash adds a flattering touch as well as the high-waist elongates your legs.

Our top picks for women include:

