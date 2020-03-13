Express Denim Days Sale takes 40% off all jeans for men and women. Prices are as marked. Plus, free shipping with any jean purchase. For men, the Athletic Slim Medium Wash Stretch Jeans are a must-have from this sale. They’re currently marked down to $53 and originally were priced at $88. This style is a great alternative to a skinny jean and it has a nice hem that can be rolled for a fashionable look. The medium wash makes them really easy to dress up or down and it has a leather logo on the back pocket that adds a pop of style. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Slim Gray Hyper Stretch Jeans $53 (Orig. $88)
- Straight Dark Wash Stretch Jeans $48 (Orig. $80)
- Dark Wash Tough Hyper Stretch Jeans $59 (Orig. $98)
- Athletic Slim Medium Wash Jeans $53 (Orig. $88)
- Slim Straight Medium Wash Jeans $53 (Orig. $88)
- …and even more deals…
For women, the Perfect Sash Tie Ankle Leggings are very trendy and on sale for $53. To compare, these pants were originally priced at $88. The tie sash adds a flattering touch as well as the high-waist elongates your legs.
Our top picks for women include:
- Mid Rise Ripped Jean Ankle Leggings $48 (Orig. $80)
- Perfect Sash Tie Ankle Leggings $53 (Orig. $88)
- Mid Rise Barely Boot Jeans $48 (Orig. $80)
- Button Fly Jean Ankle Leggings $48 (Orig. $80)
- White Raw Hem Mom Jeans $48 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
