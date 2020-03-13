Bring home GE’s 10-Outlet Surge Protector at an all-time low of $20 (33% off)

Amazon is currently offering the GE UltraPro 10-Outlet Surge Protector for $19.99 Prime shipped. Usually selling for $30, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount, and marks a new all-time low. Rocking eight outlets, this power strip is well-equipped to handle all of the charging needs at a desk, home theater, and elsewhere in your home. Paired with 3000J of surge protection, it can guard your gear from power influxes or other lightning storm-related issues. Plus, dual 2.4A USB ports keep your smartphone and other accessories refueled. With over 260 customers having left a 4.6/5 star rating. More below.

If you can live without the 3000J resistance, this 2-pack of Amazon’s in-house 6-Outlet Surge Protectors might be a better buy at $12. These still defend against smaller power surges, and grabbing two means you can spread the outlets across your home. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 10,000 customers.

Alternatively, consider picking up one of GE’s Six-Outlet Wall Tap for $5. This streamlined option cuts down on the bulk and is perfect for installing in the kitchen, behind a nightstand or anywhere else you could use some extra outlets. You’ll ditch the added surge resistance, but it’s a notable option for simplifying your charging setup.

GE UltraPro 10-Outlet Surge Protector features:

Protect your electronics and charge your portable devices at the same time with the GE premium surge protector with USB charging. The premium surge protector is equipped with 10 protected outlets, including four adapter-spaced, two USB charging ports and twist-to-lock safety covers All on a six-foot power cord. The surge protector also comes with a 2.1a/10W USB rating, giving your USB-powered mobile devices A rapid and full charge.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

