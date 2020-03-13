Score four Alexa/Assistant smart plugs at an all-time low of $5 each

Gosund (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Wi-Fi Smart Plugs on sale for $20.49 Prime shipped with the code WP5MARCH at checkout. This is down from its $30 regular rate and makes each plug just around $5 each, which is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering voice control through both Alexa and Assistant, these plugs are perfect for any smart home. Plus, the scheduling function can help you easily turn on or off lights, coffee makers, and more at specified times. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Just need a single plug? Well, Gosund has you covered. You can grab just one for around $8 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Just keep in mind that this is quite high compared to the $5 per plug you’d pay with today’s lead deal, though it’s great if you just need to make one device smart.

Looking to make your lights smart at the same time? Don’t miss out on this deal we spotted on TP-Link’s Alexa-enabled Wi-Fi Light Switch. It’s down to $18 right now, which saves you 38% from its regular rate.

Gosund Wi-Fi Smart Plug features:

Control From Anywhere: The simplest and most affordable way to make your home smart is to get a smart plug. Turn the electronics on/ off from anywhere with your smartphone

Handsfree Voice Control: Works with Alexa and Google Home. Control your devices through Voice Control. Hands-free experience, perfect for mom, the disabled, or the light switch with some difficulty to reach

User-Friendly Functions: You can create a group/scene for all your devices and control many with a single command. Set a schedule on the app so it goes on/ off at certain times of the day and any day of the week

