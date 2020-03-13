Hanes Clearance Event takes 40% off already-reduced styles with prices from $2

Update your everyday essentials during the Hanes Clearance Event that’s taking an extra 40% off with code CLEARIT at checkout. It’s also offering up to 60% off sitewide with deals from just $2. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $40 or more with promo code FREEWITH40 at checkout. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s 3-Pack of Fresh IQ Boxer Briefs for $6, which is $10 off the original rate. These boxer briefs feature a tag-free design for added comfort and a breathable fabric. Its large waistband was made to stay put and they’re stretchable for added mobility. Head below to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our Fashion Guide for additional deals today.
Our top picks for men include:
- 3-Pack FreshIQ Boxer Briefs $6 (Orig. $16)
- Superior Softness Crewneck Undershirt $2 (Reg. $4)
- 3-Pack Performance Socks $8 (Orig. $16)
- X-Temp 3-Pack Boxer Briefs $8 (Orig. $30)
- 4-Pack X-Temp Briefs $5 (Orig. $19)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Champion Absolute Max Sports Bra $15 (Orig. $35)
- Spa Robe $7 (Orig. $25)
- Brethable Comfort Underwire Bra $14 (Orig. $36)
- Cushioned Low-Cut 6-Pack Socks $9 (Orig. $12)
- 4-Pack Ultimate Bikinis $18 (Orig. $24)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!