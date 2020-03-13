Hanes Clearance Event takes 40% off already-reduced styles with prices from $2

- Mar. 13th 2020 3:54 pm ET

Update your everyday essentials during the Hanes Clearance Event that’s taking an extra 40% off with code CLEARIT at checkout. It’s also offering up to 60% off sitewide with deals from just $2. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $40 or more with promo code FREEWITH40 at checkout. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s 3-Pack of Fresh IQ Boxer Briefs for $6, which is $10 off the original rate. These boxer briefs feature a tag-free design for added comfort and a breathable fabric. Its large waistband was made to stay put and they’re stretchable for added mobility. Head below to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our Fashion Guide for additional deals today.

