Level up your travel gear with High Sierra’s Freewheel MacBook Backpack at $66

- Mar. 13th 2020 2:08 pm ET

$66
0

Amazon is offering the High Sierra Freewheel Backpack for $65.99 shipped. That’s more than 20% off the going rate found at High Sierra direct and is within $3 of the lowest Amazon price we have tracked for over a year. Depending on how much gear you have and how long you’ll be walking for, backpacks can feel hefty. Armed with wheels and an extendable handle, this backpack is ready to tote a ton of belongings, including any modern MacBook, while easily being rolled behind you. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If the style of the featured deal isn’t grabbing you, have a look at Lenovo’s Legion Recon Backpack for $39. It too can fit any recent MacBook, but bear in mind that it does lack a retractable handle and wheels.

No matter which backpack you choose, nabbing a can of Scotchgard for $10 is a smart way to protect your investment. I always have a can of this on-hand and douse nearly any new fabric-based item that I purchase in it. In fact, I just bought a new pair of shoes this week and promptly sprayed them down to repel stains.

High Sierra Freewheel Backpack features:

  • Large, multi-compartment design
  • Premium organizer with multiple pockets and key fob
  • Smooth rolling corner mounted wheels
  • Hideaway telescoping handle
  • Protective corner guards and lower kick plate

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

