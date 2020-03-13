Home Depot’s 1-day ladder sale starts at $15: Werner, Rubbermaid, more

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 25% off select ladders and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Werner 4-foot Fiberglass Ladder at $112.80. As a comparison, it typically sells for over $140 with today’s deal being the best we’ve seen since November. Notable features here include a 300-pound load capacity and a 10-foot maximum height. Built-in safety guards add an extra layer of security when working at the top rung. Ideal for painting or replacing lightbulbs around your house, office, or workspace. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

You can check out the rest of today’s ladder sale right here for additional deals starting at $15. And with free shipping available across the board, this is a great time to side-step the usually costly delivery fees associated with buying a ladder online.

Save even further and go with a low-profile step-ladder. This model from Rubbermaid should do the trick for most jobs around the house and it has stellar ratings from over 300 Amazon reviewers.

Werner 4-foot Ladder features:

Safety guardrail encourages proper ladder use

Back-up plates reinforce all top connectors

Large platform provides secure and comfortable work area

Slip-resistant Traction-Tred® steps are double riveted

Full set of rear horizontals spaced one foot apart

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!