Home Depot’s 1-day ladder sale starts at $15: Werner, Rubbermaid, more

- Mar. 13th 2020 11:01 am ET

From $15
0

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 25% off select ladders and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Werner 4-foot Fiberglass Ladder at $112.80. As a comparison, it typically sells for over $140 with today’s deal being the best we’ve seen since November. Notable features here include a 300-pound load capacity and a 10-foot maximum height. Built-in safety guards add an extra layer of security when working at the top rung. Ideal for painting or replacing lightbulbs around your house, office, or workspace. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

You can check out the rest of today’s ladder sale right here for additional deals starting at $15. And with free shipping available across the board, this is a great time to side-step the usually costly delivery fees associated with buying a ladder online.

Save even further and go with a low-profile step-ladder. This model from Rubbermaid should do the trick for most jobs around the house and it has stellar ratings from over 300 Amazon reviewers.

Werner 4-foot Ladder features:

  • Safety guardrail encourages proper ladder use
  • Back-up plates reinforce all top connectors
  • Large platform provides secure and comfortable work area
  • Slip-resistant Traction-Tred® steps are double riveted
  • Full set of rear horizontals spaced one foot apart

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

From $15
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Home Depot

Home Depot
Werner

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp