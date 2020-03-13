Keep your computer running in tip-top shape with CleanMyMac/PC for $68 (Orig. $89)

Most people have experienced the spinning wheel of death on their Mac or have been forced to hit CTRL + ALT + DELETE on their PC as a last resort. Oftentimes, this is because our computers get bogged down by things happening in the background. If you want to make your Mac or PC run like new again, CleanMyMac X and CleanMyPC will get rid of all the extra junk that’s slowing your machine down — and they will do it for just $67.99 (Orig. $89.95) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Simply put, your pick of CleanMyMac or CleanMyPC will be your digital cleaning crew. The software allows your Mac or PC to run optimally by finding and removing anything labelled as junk. Whether it is old caches, broken downloads, data logs, or unused localizations, these programs work to eliminate all the unnecessary stress on your computer. The software will even hunt for clutter hidden in local client apps to speed it up further.

Another added benefit of using CleanMyMac or CleanMyPC is that it fights off adware, malware, and ransomware to keep your data safe. This security umbrella also extends to removing offline and online activity tracers lurking in the background.

Make CleanMyMac X or CleanMyPC your all-in-one solution for getting your Mac or PC to run like new for just $67.99, which is 24% off the original price. Plus, you’ll get to use the software for life — no monthly or annual subscription fees.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!