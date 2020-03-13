Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of Key by Amazon smart locks, Cloud Cam, and bundles starting at $35 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. While you can score the accessories on their own, in order to lock in the bundle savings today, add the camera to your cart and then select which smart lock to bundle it with. One standout is on the Kwikset Smartcode 916 Zigbee Smart Lock and Cloud Cam at $149.99. Usually selling for up to $350 at Amazon right now, we last saw this package go for $207, with this offer beating that by $57 and marking a new low. This deadbolt pairs with your smart home over a Zigbee connection, allowing it to connect to the included Cloud Cam for taking advantage of Key by Amazon for in-home delivery. Learn more about Amazon’s unique delivery service in our getting started guide. It also features a touchscreen, giving you an additional option to ditch keys from your life. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for more.

In today’s sale, you’ll also be able to score the Amazon Cloud Cam by itself for $49.99. Usually fetching $120 at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a 58% discount, beats our previous mention by $10, and one of the best we’ve seen to date. Cloud Cam works with Alexa, delivering live feeds to your display-enabled Echo devices, Fire TV, and smartphone, alongside integrating with the Key by Amazon delivery service. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 535 customers.

Shop the rest of the sale right here for additional Key by Amazon bundles, smart locks, and more. Or swing by our Smart Home guide where you’ll find deals on Phillips Hue lighting and more.

Kwikset Key by Amazon bundle features:

The Key Smart Lock Kit comes with an Amazon Cloud Cam (Key Edition) and an Key-compatible smart lock. Get the kit installed by a professional or do it yourself. Watch motion clips when someone enters or exits. Live stream and check in with your kids after school with two-way audio.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!