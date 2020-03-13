Organize your keyring with two KeySmart Flex holders at $9.50 (Reg. $22)

DailySteals is offering a 2-pack of KeySmart Flex Compact Key Holders for $9.49 shipped with the code KEYSMRT at checkout. This is down from the $22 going rate of purchasing two at one shot on Amazon and is the best price that we’ve tracked historically. Whether you’re wanting to trim up your keys, this is a great way to do so. It includes the ability to hold up to eight keys in a unique way, which ensures that they won’t damage anything else in your pocket. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

With your savings, there are a few crucial accessories that every KeySmart should have. One is this bottle opener at $6 Prime shipped. It uses just a bit of your savings and will take the place of a key inside of your KeySmart.

Something else to consider is this quick-disconnect attachment. It’s $7 Prime shipped and makes it super easy to attach or detach from your normal keyring.

KeySmart Flex features:

Reach for your keychain! Did you pull out a bulky mess of keys? The KeySmart will organize that mess and free up your pockets!

Can your friends hear your keys rattling from a mile away? Go into stealth mode and eliminate your keys from making noise while you’re out and about.

Do you ever get poked by your keys when you sit down? Getting poked hurts and can put holes in your pants. That will no longer be an issue with your neatly organized KeySmart!

