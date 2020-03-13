L.L. Bean takes 20% off fishing gear and apparel with deals from $20

This weekend only, L.L. Bean takes 20% off fishing gear and apparel with code CATCH20 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Ultralight Packable Wading Jacket is a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $109, however during the sale you can find it for $87. This jacket is completely waterproof and has a hood to help keep you dry. It also has stretch fabric for an easy cast and can be used when fishing or just during spring outings. It’s also great for traveling due to its packable material. However, if you’re looking for a women’s option the Emerger II Wading Jacket is very similar and on sale for $103. Head below the jump to find even more deals from L.L. Bean.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!