Assemble an all-time low on LEGO’s Hogwarts Great Hall at $80, more from $11

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Great Hall 75954 set for $79.99 shipped. Usually selling for $100, like you’ll find direct from LEGO, today’s offer saves you 20%, is one of the first times we’ve seen it on sale, and matches the all-time low. This Toy of the Year 2019 winner is comprised of 878-pieces and includes ten different minifigures from the Wizarding World including Harry himself, Ron, Hermione, Draco, Dumbledore, and more. Once assembled, it stands over 14-inches tall and has a full interior complete with dinning tables and more. For those who can’t justify bringing home the massive Hogwarts Castle set, this a nice alternative to add some brick-built Harry Potter builds into your collection. Learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Other notable deals include:

This has been a pretty exciting week for LEGO so far, with an in-depth look at the upcoming Super Mario theme, as well as new Star Wars helmets commemorating the 40th anniversary of Empire Strikes Back. That’s on top of the biggest LEGO sale of the year, which has discounted new 2020 sets to all-time lows from $12.

LEGO Hogwarts Great Hall features:

The LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Great Hall is here. Complete with house banners, movable spiral staircase, potions room, treasure room, and magic items. A great addition to the LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts collection. Includes 878 LEGO bricks and features 10 fantasy figures: Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Draco Malfoy, Susan Bones, Professor McGonagall, Hagrid, Albus Dumbledore and Nearly Headless Nick and Professor Quirrell

