DiscountMags has now kicked-off this weekend’s Customer Appreciation Sale with deals starting from $3.50. However, you’ll find the most popular titles at below our usual exclusive pricing in the $4.50 range including Wired, Men’s Health, Golf Digest, Women’s Health, Bon Appetit, Popular Science, GQ, and many more. Head below for a closer look at this weekend’s sale.

As usual, it’s hard to go wrong in these promotions as just about all of the most popular titles are at the best prices around. In fact, this weekend’s event has many of those mags at even lower than usual.

Some standouts here would be the Men’s and Women’s Health magazine deals at $4.60 per year each. Men’s Health, for example, starts at $15 per year at Amazon where it can sell for as much as $25. Today’s deals are the best we can find and a great time to either jump in for the first time or extend your subscription at a major discount.

There are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax at DiscountMags. All of the magazines in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.

If superheroes are more your thing, than you’ll want to head over to our ComiXology deals hub where you’ll find the best deals on graphic novels and comics anywhere on the internet. On top of the latest Marvel Hulk sale, there are loads of offers starting from $1 on all of your favorite characters. Or skip the superheroes and check out our roundup of the best new books to pick up and then go grab this month’s Amazon First Reads eBook freebies.

Men’s and Women’s Health:

Men’s Health is the essential read for guys who want to be stronger, smarter, grittier and wealthier. Men’s Health is dedicated to providing the tools and practical solutions for success in all aspects of life. Women’s Health: Empowering women to be the smartest, strongest versions of themselves through actionable and practical advice for her wellness journey.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!