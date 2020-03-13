Metroid collectibles and apparel from $1.50: Collector’s box, figures, more

GameStop is now offering some solid deals on Metroid collectibles. One standout is the Metroid: Samus Returns Collector’s Box for $23.98 with free shipping in orders over $35. Otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fee. Today’s offer is more than 20% off the going rate, one of the lowest prices we have tracked and the best we can find. This collector’s box from Culture Fly includes seven exclusive items. More specifically, you’ll find a vinyl figure, squishy, notepad, keychain, beanie, and an art print all inside of the multi-color Metroid-style duffle bag. Rated 4+ stars and be sure to head below for more Metroid collectibles.

More Metroid Collectibles/Apparel Deals:

While Metroid Prime 4 might have run into some serious issues earlier this year, the folks at Rare Studios have been tasked to take over. E3 2020 has been officially cancelled and while we aren’t likely to see much (if anything) from Metroid Prime 4, Nintendo will indeed still host some kind of digital event, much like the rest of the major publishers.

Speaking of Nintendo, most of the Mario Day 2020 deals are still live and are scheduled to end tonight, but do yourself a favor and go check out the brand new LEGO Super Mario set.

Metroid: Samus Returns Collector’s Box:

