While the wide-ranging Double Discounts event is still in full swing, Sony just launched a notable PS4 flash sale via PSN. This limited-time event offers up to 50% off a selection of PS4 games. Perfect for filling out your back catalogue or for scoring some retro trilogy collections, you’ll definitely want to browse through today’s flash sale. One standout here is on Need for Speed Heat at $29.99, down from the usual $40+. This is also one of the best prices we have tracked since the game was announced back in 2019, $5 below the current Amazon all-time low, and the lowest we can find. Head below for all of our top picks from the sales event.

Today’s PS4 Flash Sale:

Outside of today’s PS4 flash sale, you’ll find even more PS4 deals in this morning’s roundup and the previous PSN sale. But keep in mind, you’ll need to be a PS Plus member in order to score the deepest deals in the aforementioned Double Discount sale, fortunately, we have subs at one of the best prices of the year right now. Providing your membership is in order, you can go download the Call of Duty Warzone Combat Pack for free and the March PlayStation Plus freebies.

Need for Speed Heat:

PS4 flash sale: Hustle by day and risk it all at night in Need for Speed™ Heat, a thrilling race experience that pits you against a city’s rogue police force as you battle your way into street racing’s elite. Purchase the Deluxe Edition and get noticed in Need for Speed™ Heat with the K.S Edition starter car, exclusive PlayStation®4 wrap, 3 additional K.S Edition cars unlocked through progression, 4 exclusive character outfits and a REP and BANK boost.

