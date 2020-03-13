Newegg is offering a bundle that includes the AMD Ryzen 5 3600 6-Core Processor and ASUS Prime X570-P Ryzen Motherboard for $284.99 shipped. For comparison, you’d regularly pay $180 for the processor and around $145 or so for the motherboard, with today’s deal saving you $40 or more. If you’ve been wanting to build your own gaming PC for a while, this is a great option. Ryzen 5 3600 is the CPU of choice for my upcoming custom PC build and it packs quite a big punch when it comes to processing power for its price. Plus, the included motherboard supports PCIe 4.0, which is the latest standard, ensuring you have the most power available at your fingertips. Rated 4.1+ stars.

With your savings, be sure to grab this 240GB SSD from ADATA at Amazon. It’s available for $35 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. While it’s not the latest NVMe standard, it still offers great transfer speeds for budget-focused systems.

If you’re in need of a graphics card, don’t forget that we found an RTX 2060 on sale for $300, which would be a fantastic fit for today’s lead deal. You should also check out our PC Gaming guide which is full of many other sales, including monitors from $200 (including a $350 drop on Alienware’s curve 34-inch behemoth), a $1,000 laptop that’s perfect for playing Call of Duty Warzone, a wireless gaming mouse for $30 off, and much more.

Would you rather not build a PC, but still play PC games? Well, Shadow is a fantastic solution. Prices for this cloud gaming service start at just $12 per month and it gives you the ability to play PC games on Mac, iPhone, and even Apple TV. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 CPU features:

The world’s most advanced processor in the desktop PC gaming segment

Can deliver ultra fast 100+ FPS performance in the world’s most popular games

6 Cores and 12 processing threads, bundled with the Quiet AMD Wraith Stealth cooler.Max Temps:95°C

4.2 GHz Max Boost, unlocked for overclocking, 35 MB of game Cache, ddr4 3200 support

For the advanced socket AM4 platform, can support PCIe 4.0 on x570 motherboards

