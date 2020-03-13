Sperry boat shoes, rain boots, loafers, more up to 60% off during Hautelook’s Sale

Hautelook’s Sperry Sale offers up to 60% off select styles of boat shoes, loafers, rain boots, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. For men, the Kennedy Leather Penny Varsity Loafers are currently marked down to just $60. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $130. This style is a breeze to slip-on and will give you a polished look whether you wear them with jeans, slacks, or shorts alike. Its cushioned insole promotes comfort and it has a rigid outsole that promotes traction. Find the rest of our top picks from Hautelook’s Sperry Sale below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Also, be sure to check out Sperry’s Flash Event that’s offering an extra 30% off select sale items and free delivery.

