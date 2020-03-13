Sperry boat shoes, rain boots, loafers, more up to 60% off during Hautelook’s Sale

Hautelook’s Sperry Sale offers up to 60% off select styles of boat shoes, loafers, rain boots, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. For men, the Kennedy Leather Penny Varsity Loafers are currently marked down to just $60. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $130. This style is a breeze to slip-on and will give you a polished look whether you wear them with jeans, slacks, or shorts alike. Its cushioned insole promotes comfort and it has a rigid outsole that promotes traction. Find the rest of our top picks from Hautelook’s Sperry Sale below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Kennedy Leather Penny Varsity Loafer $60 (Orig. $130)
- Newman Oxford Dress Shoes $65 (Orig. $80)
- Surveyor 2-Eye Boat Shoe $75 (Orig. $90)
- Leeward 2-Eye Boat Shoe $70 (Orig. $95)
Our top picks for women include:
- Syren Gulf Waterproof Lace Up Duck Boot $85 (Orig. $120)
- Saltwater Waterproof Rain Boot $60 (Orig. $120)
- Saltwater Waterproof Chelsea Boot $50 (Orig. $75)
- Seaside Perforated Sneaker $50 (Orig. $75)
- Waypoint Penny Loafer $60 (Orig. $90)
Also, be sure to check out Sperry’s Flash Event that’s offering an extra 30% off select sale items and free delivery.
