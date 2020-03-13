This water bottle has a built-in juicer for fruit flavor, now $30 (Orig. $40)

Staying hydrated has many benefits. But drinking gallons of flavorless water can seem pretty unappealing. With a built-in juicer, the Pressa Bottle allows you to create delicious, healthy infusions on the go. Right now, you can get the bottle for $29.99 (Orig. $39.99) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Voted one of the best water bottles in 2020 by CNET, the Pressa Bottle is made from durable, BPA-free materials. The bottle holds 24 fluid ounces, with a secure lid to prevent leakage.

Adding fruits and vegetables to your drink couldn’t be easier. You simply open the lid, place the ingredients inside your bottle, and then twist the top handle. Inside the Pressa Bottle, the fruit or veggies are pressed to release their goodness.

This process works with everything from berries to carrots, and you can combine multiple ingredients to make your own mix. The Pressa Bottle is also dishwasher-safe, so it’s easy to keep clean.

The plastic version of the Pressa Bottle is currently $29.99 (Orig. $39.99) in three colors: Seafoam, Pink, and Charcoal. You can get the glass version for $32.99 (Orig. $39.99) in Seafoam, Pink, and Charcoal, as well.

