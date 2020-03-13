Score every Hobbit or Lord of the Rings movie at $20, more in VUDU bundle sale

VUDU is currently offering multiple sales on movie bundles and more. One of our favorite bundles is The Hobbit Trilogy for $19.99. For comparison, you’d pay $15 per movie on iTunes and a similar bundle goes for $30 at Google Play right now. This bundle includes all three of The Hobbit movies into a single purchase which is fantastic if you’re a fan of the series. There are three bonus “featurettes” included with your purchase here, as well, which provide a greater backstory into The Hobbit if you’ve been wanting to learn more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Other movies and bundles on sale:

Looking for something else? Well, we’ve got plenty of other movie sales for you to check out. Apple is running a $5 iTunes movie discount extravaganza right now with plenty of titles to choose from, so that’s a must-see. You’ll also want to check out this sale we spotted on STARZ which saves you more than 55% on a 6-month subscription. Want more? Well, our Media guide is the place to check, so be sure to swing by.

The Hobbit Trilogy:

Includes all three films of The Hobbit trilogy: An Unexpected Journey, The Desolation of Smaug and The Battle of the Five Armies. Award-winner Peter Jackson journeys back to Middle-earth with an all-new adventure following Bilbo Baggins who’s swept into an epic quest to reclaim the lost Dwarf Kingdom of Erebor from the fearsome dragon Smaug, in the company of thirteen dwarves and the wizard Gandalf the Grey. Along the way, the adventurers encounter trolls, orcs, golbins, elves and the mysterious Gollum.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!