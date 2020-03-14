Clean your home with a 3-in-1 spinner mop, scrubber, and waxer: $120 (20% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the Gladwell Cordless Electric Mop for $119.99 shipped. Normally $150, this is a 20% discount and is the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. This 3-in-1 machine makes it super simple to clean up your home. It’s a spinner, scrubber, and waxer all in one, ensuring that your floors are as clean as the day they were installed. Plus, it works on hardwood, tile, vinyl, marble, and laminate, making it even more versatile. Rated 4/5 stars.

With your savings, we’d recommend picking up some spare replacement pads. This 2-pack is available for under $10 Prime shipped, making it a budget-friendly add-on to today’s lead deal.

Want something a bit more budget-friendly? The Rubbermaid Reveal Spray Mop Floor Cleaning Kit is available for just $45 shipped on Amazon. While it doesn’t handle waxing, it’ll easily clean your home and leave it looking spick and span.

Gladwell Cordless Electric Mop features:

The Coaster’s ultra thin 3 inch base and cordless design makes this mop easy to use and allows you to store it without sacrificing much-needed space. The handle’s 180 degree rotation provides painless access to every space in your home. The long lasting battery gives you the ability to clean without interruption. The Coaster charges fast, a 2-hour charge gives you enough battery life to clean your floors multiple times.

