Halt AA purchases with Microsoft’s Xbox One Play + Charge Kit: $20 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Xbox One Play and Charge Kit for $19.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $5 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon in 2.5 years. One area where Sony’s controller beats Microsoft’s is that its has rechargeable battery inside to prevent the need of buying AAs. Thankfully you can nab this Microsoft kit for an easy upgrade that’ll bring similar functionality to your beloved console. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Ditch Microsoft branding to score this dual Xbox One controller charging dock for $18 when clipping the on-page coupon. I’ve been keeping stands like this around since the Wii U. I own one for each of my consoles as it curbs a cluttered look while also ensuring that each of my controllers is always ready for a fresh gaming session.

Own a Nintendo Switch? If so, it may be time to nab another controller now that PowerA’s Spyro-inspired offering has fallen to $27. Now’s a great time to strike and save over 30%.

Microsoft Xbox One Play and Charge Kit features:

Compatible with the original Xbox one wireless controller and the new white Xbox wireless controller

Rechargeable Lithium Ion battery pack. Compatible with Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Xbox One, Windows 10

Charging cable. Fully charges in under 4 hours

