Spyro fans need this PowerA Enhanced Wireless Switch Controller: $27 (32% off)

Amazon is offering the PowerA Enhanced Spyro Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch for $27 shipped. Down from its regular going rate of $40 or more, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re both a Nintendo Switch and Spyro fan, this controller is perfect for you. While the Nintendo Switch is best played handheld, should you choose to dock it with your TV, the Joy-Con controllers are a bit cumbersome to use. This controller brings a more natural feel to Nintendo’s portable console, offering a more ergonomic grip for longer gaming sessions. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re sliding your Switch in and out of its dock often, we recommend picking up this 2-pack of tempered glass screen protectors for $9 Prime shipped. They’ll keep your display from getting scratched and nicked, and since there’s two, even if one cracks you can easily replace it.

Ditch the wireless design of today’s lead deal to save big. The PowerA Wired Switch Controller is yours for just $15 Prime shipped. While it can’t be easily used across the room, it’s a fantastic alternative if you’re on a tighter budget.

PowerA Spyro Switch Controller features:

Controller provides wireless freedom using Bluetooth 5.0 and features motion controls as well as map able advanced gaming Buttons

Leds for player number, button mapping, and low battery warning

Includes 2 AA batteries for up to 30 hours of gameplay

Officially Licensed by Nintendo and Activision

2-year warranty

