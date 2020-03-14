Surround sound adorns Razer’s Nari Ultimate Wireless Headset: $136 (Reg. $180+)

- Mar. 14th 2020 10:34 am ET

Amazon is offering the Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless Surround Gaming Headset for $135.99 shipped. That’s $44+ off the typical rate there and is within $6 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve been on the hunt for a headset that can wirelessly pair with everything from PCs to game consoles, look no further. This gamer-focused headset features THX Spatial 7.1 surround sound that’s bound to help you score your next Victory Royale. A built-in volume wheel and microphone mute button pave the way for quick changes during fast-paced games. Rated 4/5 stars. For a closer look at this headset, head over to our Building the Ultimate RGB Chroma Cave video series.

Don’t need something as high-end as Razer Nari? No worries, right now you can snag HyperX’s Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset for 30% off, significantly reducing today’s spending.

If you’re simply looking for a new pair of wireless headphones, check out the deal we found on this Audio-Technica offering at $149. This slashes $50 off, making now an excellent time to bite.

Razer Nari Ultimate features:

  • Razer Hypersense Haptic Feedback for Unparalleled Immersion: Provides industry-leading audio realism for intense, in-game immersion and positional accuracy coupled with THX Spatial 7.1 surround sound
  • Lightweight & Auto-Adjusting Headband for Extended Gaming Sessions: The Nari Ultimate adapts to the shape of the user’s head for convenient comfort
  • Retractable Mic with Audio Adjustment: Tune game/chat balance for the perfect mix of game audio and team communication; also includes a volume adjustment wheel and mic mute button directly on the headset

