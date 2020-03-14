Upgrade your rooms with these Wi-Fi smart switches from $26.50, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Treatlife Official (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its Wi-Fi Smart Light Switches from $26.50 shipped. Our favorite is the 4-pack at $47.99, which is down from its regular going rate of $60 or more. This is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. While smart plugs make it simple to control things like coffee makers and the like, what really makes a smart home great is knowing whether or not all of your lights are on or off. These switches support both Alexa and Assistant so you can easily issue voice commands to your favorite smart speaker. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

Do you prefer the ability to make your lights turn any color you want? Well, this 2-pack of Govee RGB LED Bulbs offer app-control at just $12 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. While the switches above can control more than two bulbs at once, they don’t offer individual dimming or color changes, so this might be a better option for you.

Interested in finding out more about how to make your home smart? Our guide is a great place to look, as it’s updated every day with the best sales and how-tos from around the internet.

Treatlife Wi-Fi Smart Switch features:

Neutral Wire is required; Step-by-step instructions will guide you through the wiring process

Enjoy the hands-free convenience of controlling the lights in your home with your voice via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

Control the light from anywhere using your smartphone, whether you are in your cozy bed, in the office or on vacation

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!