Grow your Kindle library with highly-rated biography and memoir eBooks from $2

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of highly-rated biography and memoir Kindle eBook titles starting at $1.99. Each of today’s discounted eBooks will become a permanent addition to your collection and will be accessible on any device that can download the Kindle app. Most of the titles normally sell for $10 or so, with today’s sale dropping them to some of the best prices we’ve seen. If you’re a big fan of biographies and memoirs, this sale is a must for expanding your digital library. Ratings are stellar across the board and many of the titles are even best-sellers as well. Shop the entire sale here to find the latest edition to your digital library. More below.

For more ways to expand your digital library, be sure to check out our ComiXology guide. There you’ll find discounted graphic novels including West Coast Avengers, Deadpool, and more.

Kindness and Wonder synopsis:

For more than thirty years, Fred Rogers was a beloved fixture in American homes. Warm and welcoming, he spoke directly to children—and their parents—about the marvels of the world, the things that worried them, and above all, the importance of being themselves. Dressed in his cardigan and sneakers, Fred Rogers offered a wholesome message of generosity and love that changed the landscape of television and shaped a generation of children. Kindness and Wonder pays tribute to this cultural icon: the unique, gentle man who embodied the best of what we could be.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!